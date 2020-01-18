Menu

Crime

Man, 20, stabbed several times outside Brampton convention centre: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 10:55 am
Police said multiple fights broke out outside of the convention centre.
Police said multiple fights broke out outside of the convention centre. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries early Saturday in a stabbing outside of a convention centre in Brampton.

Police said officers were called to the area of Airport Road and Steeles Avenue shortly after 2 a.m.

A police spokesperson said a “function” was underway for university and college students and just over 1,200 people were in attendance when multiple fights broke out in the parking lot.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed several times and was transported to a trauma centre, police said.

His injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made in connection with the stabbing and officers have not released suspect information.

Police said they spoke with witnesses at the scene, but are still appealing for more witnesses to contact them.

