Snowy Saturday for London Ont. region: Environment Canada warns of 15 cm

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A major snowfall is on tap today for much of southwestern Ontario, including London.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning early Saturday morning.

They say snowfall amounts of 15 centimeters is expected by mid-afternoon along with drifting snow.

Severe weather meteorologist Rob Kuhn tells 980 CFPL these conditions won’t last too long.

“It’ll taper off to some to some few showers or wet flurries Saturday afternoon, and continues through the evening,” said Kuhn.

“We’re back to snow flurries by about midnight.”

As of Saturday morning, Kuhn says London is seeing local snowfall amounts of 10 cm.

Story continues below advertisement

“[By] Sunday evening, we could see another 5 [cm], but we’ll see how that goes.”

“Snow squall watches and warnings may be needed.” Tweet This

1:27 Heavy snow coming to southern Ontario Saturday Heavy snow coming to southern Ontario Saturday

According to Environment Canada, Monday will be cold with a 70 per cent chance of flurries, and a mix of sun and cloud.

The sun returns halfway through the week, and once Friday hits, the temperature will pass zero degrees.

In the meantime, Kuhn is advising drivers to go slow on the roads.

“The snow will be coming down quite heavily at times, so the visibility will be low.” Tweet This

Environment Canada also recommends frequent breaks when shoveling snow to prevent injuries and strains.

1:38 Toronto braces for winter storm Toronto braces for winter storm