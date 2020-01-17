So long, Fox: Disney renames, rebrands Fox production companies

Send this page to someone via email

Disney’s purchase of Fox is complete, and the company is now phasing out the “Fox” name and brand.

Disney has dropped the name from the 20th Century Fox assets it acquired last March, according to Variety.

The 20th Century Fox film studio is becoming 20th Century Studios, and Fox Searchlight Pictures will become Searchlight Pictures.

The outlet reports there have been no final decisions about adjusting the TV side, which includes 20th Century Fox Television and Fox 21 Television studios.

Disney has also begun to phase out the Fox name by changing email addresses for Searchlight staffers from fox.com to a searchlightpictures.com address.

The move from the Fox brand separates Disney from the Fox Corporation, which continues to run things like Fox Sports, Fox News and the Fox TV channel, as they were not sold to Disney.

Variety reports that Searchlight’s next film, Downhill, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell, is already set to feature the updated logo alongside a “Searchlight Pictures presents” label.

