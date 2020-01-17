Peterborough man charged with dangerous driving on Highway 115: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges, including dangerous driving and criminal harassment, following a domestic-related incident on Wednesday.

Peterborough Police Service says a verbal dispute broke out between the man and woman who are involved in a relationship. Police say during the argument, the man allegedly demanded the woman get into a vehicle and she complied.

The driver then drove onto Highway 115 south of Peterborough, where he allegedly drove at speeds between 160 km/h and 200 km/h while weaving in and out of traffic, police say.

The victim was dropped off at a residence.

Later Wednesday, the individuals got into another dispute and the victim left the residence and drove off in her vehicle. Police say the accused allegedly followed her in his vehicle and was driving aggressively behind her “in a dangerous manner and at a high rate of speed.”

The incident was reported to police on Thursday, which led to the arrest of the man at a residence.

A 39-year-old Peterborough man was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, criminal harassment (threatening conduct) and driving a motor vehicle without a valid licence.

Police did not release the name of the accused in order to protect the identity of the victim in the domestic incident.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, police said.

