Pro-life group appeals Saskatoon’s proclamation denial

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A pro-life group is appealing a decision from Saskatoon city hall.

Last month, an organization called Alliance for Life Saskatoon sought a proclamation for “Respect for Life Week” between Jan. 21-28.

The group says it’s meant to raise awareness around the importance of human life at all stages.

READ MORE: Saskatoon changes way on deciding flag flying outside city hall

A city committee agenda says the initial request was denied as it didn’t comply with the city’s flag raising and proclamation criteria.

Grounds for denial include violations of city policies, bylaws or the charter of rights and freedoms.

The city recently made a policy change in choosing which flags and proclamations will be approved by the city clerk.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Green Shirt Day being proclaimed in Saskatoon to honour Humboldt Broncos player

Administration said the new policy is intended to identify consistent standards and address basic protocol requirements.

The new policy specifies charitable organizations, cultural groups and sports teams as the only approvable flags.