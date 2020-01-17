Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Pro-life group appeals Saskatoon’s proclamation denial

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 10:29 am
A Saskatoon city committee agenda says the initial request was denied as it didn't comply with the city's flag raising and proclamation criteria.
A Saskatoon city committee agenda says the initial request was denied as it didn't comply with the city's flag raising and proclamation criteria. File / Global News

A pro-life group is appealing a decision from Saskatoon city hall.

Last month, an organization called Alliance for Life Saskatoon sought a proclamation for “Respect for Life Week” between Jan. 21-28.

The group says it’s meant to raise awareness around the importance of human life at all stages.

READ MORE: Saskatoon changes way on deciding flag flying outside city hall

A city committee agenda says the initial request was denied as it didn’t comply with the city’s flag raising and proclamation criteria.

Grounds for denial include violations of city policies, bylaws or the charter of rights and freedoms.

The city recently made a policy change in choosing which flags and proclamations will be approved by the city clerk.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Green Shirt Day being proclaimed in Saskatoon to honour Humboldt Broncos player

Administration said the new policy is intended to identify consistent standards and address basic protocol requirements.

The new policy specifies charitable organizations, cultural groups and sports teams as the only approvable flags.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of SaskatoonCity CouncilCity HallSaskatoon City CouncilSaskatoon City HallFlagsCity Hall FlagsSaskatoon City Hall FlagsAlliance for Life SaskatoonRespect for Life Week
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.