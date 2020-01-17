Eminem drops surprise album, receives backlash for Manchester bombing mention

Send this page to someone via email

Out of nowhere, Eminem dropped a brand-new album on Friday morning called Music to Be Murdered By.

The surprise digital release came nearly 17 months after the rapper’s last effort, Kamikaze (2018).

Not only does Music to Be Murdered By serve as Eminem’s 11th studio album, but it comprises 20 original tracks — nine of which include features from the likes of Ed Sheeran, Anderson .Paak, Skylar Grey and the late Juice WRLD, among many others.

While the unexpected release pleased many Eminem fans, it also stirred up controversy online after the musician once again referenced the Manchester bombing that happened nearly three years ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Eminem, 47, also penned a song written from the perspective of the Las Vegas shooter called Darkness. The provocative track recounts the 2017 attack that claimed the lives of 58 innocent concert-goers.

It was released alongside a music video that depicts Eminem as the gunman before and after his shooting rampage, which subsequently prompted a backlash against the rapper.

Towards the end of the album’s second track, Unaccommodating, Eminem also throws in a quick but noticeable reference to the attack on Manchester, which took place at the end of a sold-out Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017.

“I’m contemplating yelling ‘bombs away’ on the game / Like I’m outside of an Ariana Grande concert waiting,” the rapper says on the track.

The response? Many social media users criticized Eminem’s decision to mention the tragic event again, voicing disappointment that he would “use controversial lyrics” for his own gain.

Ok, I just watched the 11 min clip. Feels like he is piggybacking on the fame of Ariana grande and Justin bieber and says distasteful things about other celebrities. Not clever. Totally pointless. And before all Eminem fans pounce on me, I am not interested and will not engage. https://t.co/fE9MbepeqN — Figen Murray (@FigenMurray) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, the mother of Martyn Hett — one of the victims killed at Manchester Arena — tweeted out in response to Unaccommodating, saying she felt the “distasteful” release was likely a way for Eminem to “piggyback [off of] the fame of Ariana Grande.”

On the backlash she expected to receive from fans who disagreed, Hett’s mother, Figen Murray, wrote: “I am not interested and will not engage.”

Though Murray expected some angered fans to “pounce” on her, she was met mostly with support.

Here’s what some other upset listeners had to say about some of the tracks from Music to Be Murdered By:

(TW) Eminem really said in his new song "unaccommodating" the lyrics "bombs away like I'm at an ariana grande concert" and proceeded after with gun shots/explosions mocking manchester.. i am disgusted how did he or his team think this was okay? he's trash pic.twitter.com/Ra8G4SPeNN — sophia (@needygiaws) January 17, 2020

They let Eminem drop a video depicting him rap as the POV from the Las Vegas Concert Shooter…. what in the white privilege is going on? — 👌🏽 (@BH3WY) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

White privilege is being a multi-million dollar rapper who has all the protection he needs, yet makes money off a song supporting gun control that will mostly affect poor people. @Eminem — Latinos for Liberty (@Latinos4Lib) January 17, 2020

Y'all are quick to cancel women but for men huh. I cancel Eminem. Manchester and las Vegas shooting ain't any joke. — Avan (@aripinkhoe) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

It wasn’t all negative criticism of Eminem’s new music, however, and it isn’t the first time he’s been in this situation, either. The Slim Shady rapper is notorious for sparking debate among his listeners.

In late 2018, Eminem released an 11-minute track title Kick Off, which also referenced the Manchester attack.

“A jihadist extreme, radical suicide bomber that’s seeing / Ariana Grande sing her last song of the evening / And as the audience from the damn concert is leaving / Detonates the device strapped to his abdominal region,” Eminem raps on the track.

In the aftermath of the bombing, Eminem helped raise more than £2.5 million (C$4.2 million) for those affected by the attack, and some fans believe it gave him the right to rap about the situation.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

Story continues below advertisement

Other listeners backed him up for rapping about the Las Vegas shooting on Darkness, too. Though he did not explicitly acknowledge it on the track, Eminem was praised for advocating gun control in the U.S. at the end of the eye-opening video.

“When will this end? When enough people care,” reads a message at the end of the video.

“Register to vote at vote.gov. Make your voice heard and help change gun laws in America.”

The rapper also included a variety of links providing information on how his audience can help advocate for gun control.

Here’s what some longtime Eminem supporters had to say about Unaccommodating and Darkness:

Grateful to @Eminem for calling attention to our nation’s gun violence crisis and waya to solve it. A link to the music video on Eminem's website encourages viewers to contact or visit several gun violence prevention organizations, including @Everytown. https://t.co/MdKJNU3YaA — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

This is at the end of Eminem's new video, its honestly incredible. The entire song is about gun control. I can't explain it or do it justice but watch it. pic.twitter.com/5SQlt8oakL — Rise of the Dykewalker (@TheGaychel) January 17, 2020

I see @Eminem getting loads of hate on song he released about @ArianaGrande he was talking about the bomber not her & people forget he donated almost 2 million to help #Eminem #ArianaGrande — Stephen Lee 💙 EVERTON 💙 (@StephenJLee1987) January 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

A wonderful portrayal by @Eminem about Gun violence and importance of laws for gun control to save lives.

The reference in the video is Manchester shooting, the whole narrative is almost flawless. Hat off to Marshall#MusicToBeMurderedByhttps://t.co/uhvUp1SHS2 — Mustafa (@MusYas91) January 17, 2020

Music to Be Murdered By is now available through all major streaming platforms.

On Twitter, Eminem revealed the record was inspired by late filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

“Inspired by the master, Uncle Alfred!” he wrote.

Snippets of the director’s voice can be heard throughout Music to Be Murdered By. The tracks Alfred (Interlude) and (Alfred Outro) were named after him too.

Story continues below advertisement

Additionally, the artwork paid homage to the 1958 Jeff Alexander compilation album, Alfred Hitchcock Presents: Music to Be Murdered By, — similar to the way in which Kamikaze’s artwork was made in honour of the Beastie Boys‘ License to Ill (1986).

Music to Be Murdered By full tracklist:

1. Premonition (Intro)

2. Unaccommodating (ft. Young M.A)

3. You Gon’ Learn (ft. Royce Da 5’9″ and White Gold)

4. Alfred (Interlude)

5. Those Kinda Nights (ft. Ed Sheeran)

6. In Too Deep

7. Godzilla (ft. Juice WRLD)

8. Darkness

9. Leaving Heaven (ft. Skylar Grey)

10. Yah Yah (ft. Rocye Da 5’9″, Black Thought, Q-Tip and Denaun)

11. Stepdad (Intro)

12. Stepdad

13. Marsh

14. Never Love Again

15. Little Engine

16. Lock it Up (ft. Anderson .Paak)

17. Farewell

18. No Regrets (ft. Don Toliver)

19. I Will (ft. Kxng Crooked, Royce Da 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz)

20. Alfred (Outro)