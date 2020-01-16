Police called to Montreal North high school after students say they were threatened

Send this page to someone via email

Lester B. Pearson High School in Montreal North issued a lockdown Thursday afternoon after several students claimed a man threatened them with a weapon at a nearby business.

English Montreal School Board (EMSB) spokesperson Mike Cohen confirmed to Global News the incident happened around noon when kids went out during their lunch break and returned saying a man threatened them with a weapon.

Montreal police spokesperson Raphael Bergeron said authorities were called to the high school on P M Favier Avenue in the afternoon and secured the exits while classes were dismissed at the end of the day, but added that police did not issue the lockdown.

The owner of a nearby depanneur Silvana Giannone told Global News that she saw many kids run past the store. She said some of the kids then entered the store and told her that they had gotten into a dispute with a man after he fell on the ground and one of the students made a comment.

Giannone said the kids told her the man took out what appeared to be a BB gun and threatened the students.

Giannone said police came by the business later on to collect camera footage.

Cohen told Global News that up to 10 senior students said they were having pizza at a nearby restaurant when the man threatened them.

Cohen said an email was sent out to students’ parents informing them of the incident. He said the school’s lockdown was in place until the end of the day and called the incident unprecedented.