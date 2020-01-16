Menu

Supreme Court rejects B.C. appeal of Trans Mountain pipeline case

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 4:05 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 4:10 pm
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019.
Pipe for the Trans Mountain pipeline is unloaded in Edson, Alta. on Tuesday June 18, 2019. Jason Franson/CP

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an attempt by British Columbia to assert authority over what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta.

The threat that B.C. would refuse permission for heavy oil to move through a pipeline to the Pacific coast is what prompted Kinder Morgan Canada to give up on the project and sell it to the federal government for $4.5 billion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
