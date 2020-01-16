Supreme Court rejects B.C. appeal of Trans Mountain pipeline case

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an attempt by British Columbia to assert authority over what can flow through an expanded Trans Mountain pipeline from Alberta.

The threat that B.C. would refuse permission for heavy oil to move through a pipeline to the Pacific coast is what prompted Kinder Morgan Canada to give up on the project and sell it to the federal government for $4.5 billion.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

