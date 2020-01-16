Winnipeg man charged after shoes lit on fire, man stabbed, woman attacked: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man who allegedly burned his shoes and started a fire while high on meth is facing a number of charges after a man was stabbed and a woman was attacked, police say.

Fire crews were called to the fire at a home on McDermot Avenue near Isabel Street around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The police tactical unit also responded after police learned someone armed with a weapon could be inside the home.

Police say a man visiting one of the suites was high on meth and acting paranoid when he put his shoes in an oven, starting the fire.

They say the same man then stabbed a man and hit a woman with an unknown object during a confrontation as tenants left the building due to the fire.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Alex John Abraham, 48, was arrested after he was treated at hospital.

Abraham is charged with six counts of arson with disregard for human life, two counts of assault with a weapon, and arson causing property damage.

He has been detained at the Winnipeg Remand Centre.

