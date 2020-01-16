Menu

Bow and arrow used to launch bag of meth into B.C. prison

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 4:07 pm
A bag of meth was found attached to an arrow outside a prison in Abbotsford, B.C.
EPA/LUIS EDUARDO NORIEGA/File

Someone in B.C. appears to be delivering contraband via composite bow.

Police are investigating after an arrow with a bag of meth attached to it was found outside the Pacific Institution prison in Abbotsford, B.C.

Staff found the carbon-fibre sporting arrow with a bag of crystal methamphetamine tied to it on Jan. 9, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) said in a statement provided to Global News. The arrow was found on the perimeter of the facility at about 10:50 a.m.

The bag contained nine grams of meth worth an estimated value of $7,200, according to the CSC.

READ MORE: ‘Meth. We’re on it.’ South Dakota spent $1.4M on these bizarre ads

The CSC says it’s heightened security measures at the institution, which is also home to a rehabilitation centre.

The meth arrow is the latest novel attempt to smuggle drugs into a Canadian prison, the CSC says. Authorities have foiled several innovative attempts to slip drugs past their net, including one effort to drop contraband inside the perimeter via drone.

READ MORE: Canadian snow globes filled with meth identified at Australian border

Sporting arrows are used with bows, while crossbows fire shorter projectiles called bolts.

Authorities have not released any details about the potential Abbotsford meth archer.

