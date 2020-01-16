Beyond Meat partners with Portage la Prairie bound pea-processing plant

Send this page to someone via email

Beyond Meat has announced a multi-year pea protein supply agreement with French-based Roquette.

The agreement will significantly increase the amount of pea protein being supplied to Beyond Meat over the next three years.

The companies say they hope to grow the market for the products.

Roquette is constructing a pea processing facility near Portage la Prairie, Manitoba that is expected to be completed towards the end of the year.

California-based Beyond Meat is partly owned by Bill Gates and meat-giant Tyson Foods.

