Travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

The afternoon commute could be messy in Kitchener, Guelph and the surrounding areas.
A winter weather travel advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.
The advisory warns that lake effect snow will hit the area, with five to 10 centimetres expected by this evening.
Upper Wellington County is expected to be on the higher end of the snowfall range, while Guelph, Kitchener and the southern areas are expected to receive lower amounts.
With winds expected to reach speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour, Environment Canada warns that driving could be problematic during afternoon rush hour.
Snow squall warnings have been issued by the agency in London and Sarnia as well as in Perth, Grey and Bruce counties.
