Travel advisory issued for Guelph, Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The afternoon commute could be messy in Kitchener, Guelph and the surrounding areas.

A winter weather travel advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for Guelph, Waterloo Region and Wellington County.

READ MORE: How to avoid disaster if your furnace goes cold

The advisory warns that lake effect snow will hit the area, with five to 10 centimetres expected by this evening.

Upper Wellington County is expected to be on the higher end of the snowfall range, while Guelph, Kitchener and the southern areas are expected to receive lower amounts.

1:19 ON, QC residents shrug off winter weather ON, QC residents shrug off winter weather

With winds expected to reach speeds of up to 50 kilometres per hour, Environment Canada warns that driving could be problematic during afternoon rush hour.

Story continues below advertisement

Snow squall warnings have been issued by the agency in London and Sarnia as well as in Perth, Grey and Bruce counties.