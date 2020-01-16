Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Officers find guns, swords in London storage unit: St. Thomas police

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted January 16, 2020 8:37 am
St. Thomas police say officers seized a loaded handgun, ammunition and several large swords after searching a storage unit in London.
St. Thomas police say officers seized a loaded handgun, ammunition and several large swords after searching a storage unit in London. St. Thomas Police Service

A London man already charged with drug and theft-related offences is now facing more charges after St. Thomas police executed a search warrant at his storage unit in London.

The 33-year-old man was originally charged last week in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police say they saw a reportedly stolen vehicle driving into a parking lot on Talbot Street in St. Thomas at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 9.

READ MORE: Police share public health alert over potential new, potent drug in Oxford County

While arresting the man, officers say they seized some cash and a small amount of crystal meth from the suspect.

According to police, officers then discovered 39 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 49 hydromorphone pills inside the vehicle.

The drugs are reportedly valued at roughly $5,140, and officers say they also found $1,655 in cash in the vehicle.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: St. Thomas police responded to record number of incidents in 2019

The man was initially charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of stolen property and one count of driving without a licence.

St. Thomas officers then searched a storage unit in London, which police say turned up a loaded handgun, ammunition and several large swords.

He is now facing additional charges, including gun possession, unsafe storage of a gun and possession of a prohibited weapon, among others.

A man is facing charges after St. Thomas police say officers seized a significant amount of drugs and cash.
A man is facing charges after St. Thomas police say officers seized a significant amount of drugs and cash. St. Thomas Police Service
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeLondonDrugsWeaponsSt. ThomasLondon crimeSt. Thomas PoliceSwordsSt. Thomas crimeLondon gunsLondon storage unit
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.