Officers find guns, swords in London storage unit: St. Thomas police

A London man already charged with drug and theft-related offences is now facing more charges after St. Thomas police executed a search warrant at his storage unit in London.

The 33-year-old man was originally charged last week in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police say they saw a reportedly stolen vehicle driving into a parking lot on Talbot Street in St. Thomas at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 9.

While arresting the man, officers say they seized some cash and a small amount of crystal meth from the suspect.

According to police, officers then discovered 39 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 49 hydromorphone pills inside the vehicle.

The drugs are reportedly valued at roughly $5,140, and officers say they also found $1,655 in cash in the vehicle.

The man was initially charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, two counts of possession of stolen property and one count of driving without a licence.

St. Thomas officers then searched a storage unit in London, which police say turned up a loaded handgun, ammunition and several large swords.

He is now facing additional charges, including gun possession, unsafe storage of a gun and possession of a prohibited weapon, among others.

A man is facing charges after St. Thomas police say officers seized a significant amount of drugs and cash. St. Thomas Police Service