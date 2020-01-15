Police share public health alert over potential new, potent drug in Oxford County

Send this page to someone via email

Woodstock police are issuing an alert after Southwestern Public Health notified area agencies of the possibility of a new, potent drug circulating in Oxford County.

A notice from Southwestern Public Health states there have been anecdotal reports about a drug sold as fentanyl that looks like a light purple, fluffy powder as well as a less potent light blue version.

Those who use substances are advised to never use alone, to avoid mixing substances, to start with small amounts first, and to carry a naloxone kit.

Organizations, meanwhile, are being warned that they may experience an increase in demand for services.

***CAUTION***

Please be aware that there have been reports of a "Light Purple" powder being sold as Fentanyl in Oxford County pic.twitter.com/9AIYKbRBnS — Woodstock Police (@Woodstock_PS) January 13, 2020

Story continues below advertisement