Police share public health alert over potential new, potent drug in Oxford County

Woodstock police are issuing an alert after Southwestern Public Health notified area agencies of the possibility of a new, potent drug circulating in Oxford County.
A notice from Southwestern Public Health states there have been anecdotal reports about a drug sold as fentanyl that looks like a light purple, fluffy powder as well as a less potent light blue version.
Those who use substances are advised to never use alone, to avoid mixing substances, to start with small amounts first, and to carry a naloxone kit.
Organizations, meanwhile, are being warned that they may experience an increase in demand for services.
