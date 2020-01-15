Menu

Canada

Police share public health alert over potential new, potent drug in Oxford County

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 15, 2020 6:14 pm
Those who use substances are advised to never use alone, to avoid mixing substances, to start with small amounts first, and to carry a naloxone kit.
Those who use substances are advised to never use alone, to avoid mixing substances, to start with small amounts first, and to carry a naloxone kit. Jill Croteau/Global News

Woodstock police are issuing an alert after Southwestern Public Health notified area agencies of the possibility of a new, potent drug circulating in Oxford County.

A notice from Southwestern Public Health states there have been anecdotal reports about a drug sold as fentanyl that looks like a light purple, fluffy powder as well as a less potent light blue version.

Those who use substances are advised to never use alone, to avoid mixing substances, to start with small amounts first, and to carry a naloxone kit.

Organizations, meanwhile, are being warned that they may experience an increase in demand for services.

