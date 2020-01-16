Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Durham school board implements anti-Black racism training for teachers

By Brittany Rosen Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 2:58 pm
The DDSB is aiming for all of its teachers to undergo anti-Black racism training. So far 350 teachers with the board have taken the workshop. .
The DDSB is aiming for all of its teachers to undergo anti-Black racism training. So far 350 teachers with the board have taken the workshop. . Global News

The Durham District School Board has launched a program to teach kindergarten teachers about anti-Black racism.

One Whitby teacher says the program has led to changes in her classroom.

Sherrilyn Palin-McCready is one of 350 teachers who recently completed anti-Black racism training. She says the workshop gave her a new perspective.

READ MORE: ‘Boxing in the wind’ — Why white Canadians still struggle to talk racism

“It was such an important conversation that we were having inside that room,” she said.

“I felt safe and I felt comfortable to ask those questions that I was nervous to ask, being a white teacher.”

Palin-McCready isn’t alone. With the majority of DDSB teachers being white, the school board says it was crucial to implement the training, which was a recommendation from the Compendium of Action for Black Student Success.

Story continues below advertisement

“We sometimes see portrayals of ethnic groups and Black students that are not always positive, and while we may not necessarily believe in those, they may impact our thinking subconsciously,” said Jacqui Steer, an equity co-ordinator with the board.

READ MORE: Racism can become a political flashpoint — advocates say it needs to be a conversation

Parents say this training has been long-awaited.

“It’s late. It’s delayed,” said Bee Quammie, who has a five-year-old daughter attending kindergarten at a Durham school.

“I can even think about myself being a student in elementary school and having educators that, now knowing what I know, would have benefited from some kind of training like this.”

Quammie also spoke about some of the systemic issues Black students face in the school system.

“We know that Black students are disproportionately affected in rates of suspensions, detentions, harsher punishments than other students, and I think anti-Black racism is a major factor to be considered in that,” she said.

Michele Liverpool, a kindergarten teacher and trainer for the anti-Black racism workshop, says it’s integral for teachers to undergo this training, especially for educating young children.

READ MORE: ‘I felt like I didn’t matter’ — calls for anti-racism policies at emotional VSB meeting

“These are our earliest learners,” she said.

“What we do as kindergarten teachers helps to shape the social, emotional [and] mental health of children as they go through their years.”
Story continues below advertisement

Although the training is not mandatory, the DDSB hopes all kindergarten teachers will eventually participate.

As for Palin-McCready, she’s since made a number of changes in her classroom.

She says it’s important teachers are “making sure we’re representing Black children in the classroom by having resources, having Black dolls in the classroom and looking critically at the literature in the books we’re putting in our classroom.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OshawaWhitbyAjaxPickeringDurhambowmanvilleclaringtonScugogport perryCourticeDDSBanti-black racism
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.