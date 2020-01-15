Police charge youth in relation to shooting in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Police have charged a youth in relation to a shooting that occurred Tuesday in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a weapons call on Courtney Road just before 11 a.m.

They said a teenager has been taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

According to authorities, investigators believe the youth accidentally discharged the firearm, resulting in his injury.

A 16-year-old boy from Dartmouth is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Court on Wednesday to face charges of careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

