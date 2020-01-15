Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Police charge youth in relation to shooting in Dartmouth

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 3:39 pm
Halifax police say a teen has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Courtney Road in Dartmouth on Jan. 14, 2020. .
Halifax police say a teen has been sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Courtney Road in Dartmouth on Jan. 14, 2020. . Reynold Gregor/Global News

Police have charged a youth in relation to a shooting that occurred Tuesday in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a weapons call on Courtney Road just before 11 a.m.

READ MORE: Teen taken to hospital after shooting in Dartmouth, police say

They said a teenager has been taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the leg.

According to authorities, investigators believe the youth accidentally discharged the firearm, resulting in his injury.

READ MORE: RCMP seeking 2 suspects in reported break-and-enter, theft in Lower Sackville

A 16-year-old boy from Dartmouth is scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Court on Wednesday to face charges of careless use of a firearm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHalifax Regional PoliceHRPDartmouth shootingCourtney RoadHalifax Youth Court
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.