NSTU accuses government of bad-faith bargaining over new contract

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) has filed a complaint of bad-faith bargaining against the provincial government as both parties negotiate a new union contract.

According to an NSTU memo obtained by Global News, at negotiations on Jan. 6, the government made a brand new, recent proposal to have speech-language pathologists, school psychologists and social workers removed from the NSTU bargaining unit.

“Government indicated that it refuses to address any other issues unless the NSTU agrees to remove these members from our bargaining unit,” the memo from NSTU president Paul Wozney states.

The NSTU says it filed the complaint with the labour board as a result of that decision.

“The NSTU is concerned that collective bargaining talks, that thus far have been collegial and productive, are now being hijacked for political reasons after Arbitrator (Eric) Slone’s definitive decision in favour of specialists,” Wozney writes.

A decision from Slone from November found that teaching specialists must be included in the NSTU’s professional agreement.

In the ruling, Slone found the provincial government breached the NSTU’s professional agreement when it decided to no longer require employed specialists to obtain special teaching certificates.

The union claims that the education department has “completely ignored” Slone’s ruling, as some 12-month specialists have been told they will continue under the same working conditions.

The union also says specialists were “being refused application materials when they contacted the Office of Teacher Certification to apply for special certificates.”

An emergency meeting was later held between Slone, the NSTU and government, where Slone ordered the education department to take “immediate action” on his ruling.

The NSTU is in the process of registering Slone’s award as a court order with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia.

Global News has reached out to the provincial government and is awaiting comment.

With files from Sarah Ritchie.