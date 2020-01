Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Glenwood Wednesday morning.

Winnipeg police said they were called to the scene at 11:40 a.m. at St. Anne’s Road and Clonard Avenue.

They confirmed one person had been taken to hospital in unstable condition.

St. Anne’s Road is currently closed.

TRAFFIC ALERT : ST. ANNE'S ROAD & CLONARD.

Collision.

All northbound lanes are blocked and being rerouted.

Emergency vehicles are on scene.

Use alternate routes.#WpgTMC #winnipeg #traffic — Winnipeg TMC (@WinnipegTMC) January 15, 2020

More to come.