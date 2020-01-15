Menu

Canada

Online reservation dates set for Saskatchewan provincial park campsites

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 15, 2020 12:50 pm
Updated January 15, 2020 1:27 pm
Saskatchewan provincial parks campsite reservations for the 2020 season kick off on April 13 with seasonal bookings.
Saskatchewan provincial parks campsite reservations for the 2020 season kick off on April 13 with seasonal bookings. SaskParks / Screenshot

The 2020 camping season in Saskatchewan provincial parks officially kicks off on May 14.

To save a spot at seasonal and nightly campsites ahead of time, reservation dates through an online system have now been set by the province.

“We are looking forward to another exciting camping season in Saskatchewan provincial parks,” Parks, Culture and Sport Minister Gene Makowsky said in a press release.

“Whether a seasoned-camper or first-time visitor, our parks continue to provide a variety of outdoor activities, programs and special events that offer unique and memorable experiences for all.”

Officials said launch dates were staggered and the queuing system will be implemented to help manage the volume the website experiences.

On scheduled days below, reservations open at 7 a.m. with the queue opening at 6:40 a.m.

The 2020 launch schedule is as follows:

  • April 13: seasonal campsites;
  • April 15: Pike Lake, The Battlefords, Narrow Hills, Blackstrap, nightly campsites and Camp-Easy;
  • April 16: Bronson Forest, Meadow Lake, Makwa Lake, Lac La Ronge;
  • April 17: Saskatchewan Landing, Douglas, Danielson;
  • April 20: Buffalo Pound, Rowan’s Ravine, Echo Valley, Crooked Lake;
  • April 22: Cypress Hills;
  • April 23: Duck Mountain, Good Spirit Lake, Greenwater Lake; and
  • April 24: Candle Lake, Great Blue Heron, Moose Mountain.

Seasonal, nightly and group campsites can also be reserved via phone at 1-855-737-7275.

More camping information is available on Sask Parks online.

New campers learn the ropes with Saskatchewan’s Camp-Easy campsites
