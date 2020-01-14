Menu

Crime

Gordon Stuckless released from prison on parole

By Alanna Rizza Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 10:13 pm
Updated January 14, 2020 10:17 pm
Gord Stuckless back in court on 19 new charges
WATCH ABOVE: Facing allegations from men who say the former Maple Leaf Gardens usher sexually assaulted them, Gordon Stuckless will remain in custody for a previous conviction. His lawyer says a guilty plea "is on the table." Mark Carcasole reports. (Nov. 17, 2016)

Gordon Stuckless, the man at the centre of the Maple Leaf Gardens sexual abuse scandal, has been released from prison.

Ari Goldkind, Stuckless’s lawyer, confirmed to Global News on Tuesday that Stuckless was released on parole in mid-December.

“While the crimes were abhorrent, our argument was that while nothing could change or explain the horror that he had committed, there is little to no risk for him to re-offend whatsoever,” said Goldkind.

Stuckless faced close to a decade behind bars for sexually abusing young boys over three decades during his positions as an assistant teacher and volunteer coach at the arena.

In 2019, the Ontario Superior Court increased Stuckless’s sentence after his original sentence was found inadequate, given the “staggering” magnitude of his crimes.

Stuckless was given six-and-a-half years behind bars in 2016 — six years after credit for his time on house arrest — for sexually abusing 18 boys over three decades.

He pleaded guilty two years earlier to 100 charges and was later found guilty of two more offences in connection with two of the boys.

Goldkind said the conditions of Stuckless’s release include living in a halfway house in Hamilton, continuing with chemical castration and reporting all relationships with those who have the responsibility of taking care of minors to his parole officer.

Stuckless also cannot be alone with anyone who is underage.

He said Stuckless has also been continuing with “extensive” counselling and therapy.

“Stuckless has taken steps to completely curtail any sexual reoffending,” said Goldkind.

“I understand the community concerns.”

— With files from The Canadian Press

