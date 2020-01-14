Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police suspect foul play after man found dead in Burnaby Monday morning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 5:56 pm
Police are investigating Joseph Morrissey's death as a possible homicide. .
Police are investigating Joseph Morrissey's death as a possible homicide. . IHIT

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Burnaby Monday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Joseph Vincent Morrissey, 51, was found dead in the 6700-block of 4th Street around 7:20 a.m.

READ MORE: IHIT investigating after body found in rural area of Maple Ridge

Police say the Vancouver man had “injuries consistent with foul play,” and that the death is believed to be connected to the drug trade.

“We don’t believe Joseph Morrissey’s death was random,” said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang in a media release.

Vancouver’s first homicide in Oppenheimer Park
Vancouver’s first homicide in Oppenheimer Park

“We are appealing to those who knew Mr. Morrissey to help us answer the key questions of who was he meeting with and what he was doing prior to his death.”

READ MORE: IHIT in Langley after 67-year-old man found dead on Christmas Eve

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also looking for any dashcam video shot between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HomicideBurnabyIHITburnaby rcmpIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamHomicide TeamtargetedBurnaby MurderBurnaby homicideJoseph vincent morrissey
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.