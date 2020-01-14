Police suspect foul play after man found dead in Burnaby Monday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a man in Burnaby Monday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) says Joseph Vincent Morrissey, 51, was found dead in the 6700-block of 4th Street around 7:20 a.m.

READ MORE: IHIT investigating after body found in rural area of Maple Ridge

Police say the Vancouver man had “injuries consistent with foul play,” and that the death is believed to be connected to the drug trade.

“We don’t believe Joseph Morrissey’s death was random,” said IHIT Sgt. Frank Jang in a media release.

1:58 Vancouver’s first homicide in Oppenheimer Park Vancouver’s first homicide in Oppenheimer Park

“We are appealing to those who knew Mr. Morrissey to help us answer the key questions of who was he meeting with and what he was doing prior to his death.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police are also looking for any dashcam video shot between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or to contact Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.