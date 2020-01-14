Brampton girl, 11, seriously injured after getting hit by vehicle while walking to school: police

An 11-year-old girl is seriously injured after getting hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on her way to school in Brampton.
Peel police said they were called to the area of Brisdale Drive and Sandy Breach Road a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Paramedics treated the victim and transported her to a trauma centre.
Officials said the vehicle remained at the scene and Brisdale Drive between McCrimmon Drive at Sandy Beach Road will remain closed for the investigation.
