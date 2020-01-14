Menu

Investigations

Brampton girl, 11, seriously injured after getting hit by vehicle while walking to school: police

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted January 14, 2020 12:35 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An 11-year-old girl is seriously injured after getting hit by a vehicle while crossing the street on her way to school in Brampton.

Peel police said they were called to the area of Brisdale Drive and Sandy Breach Road a little after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics treated the victim and transported her to a trauma centre.

Officials said the vehicle remained at the scene and Brisdale Drive between McCrimmon Drive at Sandy Beach Road will remain closed for the investigation.

