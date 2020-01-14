Surge in iodide pill orders after false alarm at Pickering nuclear power plant

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Ontarians have placed more than 32,000 orders for iodide pills in the two days following a false alarm about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

Ontario Power Generation says there are normally between 100 and 200 orders per month.

OPG says there were 32,388 orders placed between Sunday and Monday.

An alert Sunday morning warning of an unspecified problem at the nuclear facility was sent in error to cellphones, radios and TVs across the province.

People living within 50 kilometers of a nuclear facility can order the potassium iodide (KI) pills through a website called preparetobesafe.ca.

The pills help protect the thyroid gland and reduce the risk of cancer if radioactive iodine is released into the air.

