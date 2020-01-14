Menu

Health

Surge in iodide pill orders after false alarm at Pickering nuclear power plant

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 14, 2020 10:14 am
Updated January 14, 2020 10:30 am
How potassium iodide pills can help in a nuclear emergency
WATCH: People that live, work or study close to a nuclear power stations are often asked to take potassium iodide pills in the event that radiation is accidentally released. So how do they work?

TORONTO – Ontarians have placed more than 32,000 orders for iodide pills in the two days following a false alarm about an incident at Pickering Nuclear Generating Station.

Ontario Power Generation says there are normally between 100 and 200 orders per month.

OPG says there were 32,388 orders placed between Sunday and Monday.

READ MORE: Canada’s emergency alert system needs to fix messaging before technology: experts

An alert Sunday morning warning of an unspecified problem at the nuclear facility was sent in error to cellphones, radios and TVs across the province.

People living within 50 kilometers of a nuclear facility can order the potassium iodide (KI) pills through a website called preparetobesafe.ca.

The pills help protect the thyroid gland and reduce the risk of cancer if radioactive iodine is released into the air.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
TorontoPickeringOntario Power GenerationRadioactivePickering Nuclear Generating StationPotassium IodideKiNuclear Facilityiodide pillpreparetobesafe.caradioactive iodine
