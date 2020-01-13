Health Canada recalls more than 26,000 baby safety gates over potential chemical hazard

Send this page to someone via email

Health Canada has recalled tens of thousands of baby safety gates after its surface coating was found to have an excess of barium — a chemical element toxic to humans.

The product, branded as the “Bily Retractable Safety Gate,” is produced by Elfe Juvenile Products and is sold across the country.

According to Health Canada’s recall notice, an estimated 26,108 of the gates were sold in Canada from June to December of 2019.

Symptoms of barium poisoning may include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, muscle weakness and even paralysis if left untreated. The chemical may be found in commercial and medical items.

The company has not received any injury reports in Canada as of Jan. 10, 2019.

The gates are available in either white or black with a manufacturing date code label found at the bottom.

Health Canada said that anyone with the product should immediately stop using it and request a repair kit from the company at 1-800-667-8184 or by sending an email to service@elfe.ca.

