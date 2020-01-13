Menu

Consumer

Health Canada recalls more than 26,000 baby safety gates over potential chemical hazard

By David Lao Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 11:03 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 11:26 pm
Both of the Bily Retractable Safety Gates, made by Elfe Juvenile Products, are seen in this image.
Both of the Bily Retractable Safety Gates, made by Elfe Juvenile Products, are seen in this image. Elfe Juvenile Products

Health Canada has recalled tens of thousands of baby safety gates after its surface coating was found to have an excess of barium — a chemical element toxic to humans.

The product, branded as the “Bily Retractable Safety Gate,” is produced by Elfe Juvenile Products and is sold across the country.

READ MORE: More than 15,000 snow throwers recalled over risk of lacerations, fractures

According to Health Canada’s recall notice, an estimated 26,108 of the gates were sold in Canada from June to December of 2019.

Symptoms of barium poisoning may include vomiting, diarrhea, nausea, muscle weakness and even paralysis if left untreated. The chemical may be found in commercial and medical items.

The company has not received any injury reports in Canada as of Jan. 10, 2019.

READ MORE: Health Canada issues recall for kids’ outerwear over possible strangulation hazard

Story continues below advertisement

The gates are available in either white or black with a manufacturing date code label found at the bottom.

Health Canada said that anyone with the product should immediately stop using it and request a repair kit from the company at 1-800-667-8184 or by sending an email to service@elfe.ca.

Health Canada expands warning about U-Dream sleep aid
Health Canada expands warning about U-Dream sleep aid

Health CanadaHealth Canada recallProduct recallbaby gate safetybily safety gateselfe juvenile productselfe product recallelfe productshealth canada baby safety gateshealth canada recall alerthealth canada recall safety gatesafety gate health canada
