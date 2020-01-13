Winnipeg police name Reagan Danielle Gross, Yassin Abdu Ahmed as victims in weekend homicides

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police released more information about a violent weekend that saw the city’s first two homicides of the year Monday.

The first homicide of 2020 was recorded after officers were called to the report of suspicious circumstances at a home in the 100 block of Hindley Avenue around 6:15 p.m. Friday.

Inside, officers found an injured woman. She was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was pronounced dead upon arrival, and police said an adult man has been arrested in connection with the killing.

On Monday, police said Reagan Danielle Gross, 49, has died. Kodey Lionel Trudeau, 34, was charged with second degree murder.

A man became the second homicide of the year after a shooting at the Windsor Hotel early Sunday.

Three men were rushed to hospital in critical condition after police were called to Garry Street hotel shortly before 3 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

One man died and the other two have since been upgraded to stable.

There have been no arrests, said Const. Rob Carver, but they identified Yassin Abdu Ahmed, 20, as the man who died.

“I think the incident started in the hotel and spilled out into the area surrounding it,” said Carver.

Carver said while the groups involved weren’t random, he noted more than three people were involved.

Carver wouldn’t go into details on the type of gun used.

