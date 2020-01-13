Canada Strong campaign launched for families of Iran plane crash victims

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto restaurant owner has launched a campaign aimed at raising funds for people who lost loved ones following the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.

Mohamad Fakih, CEO of Paramount Fine Foods, announced the beginning of the Canada Strong campaign alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory on Monday morning.

“The Canadians aboard Flight 752 were our neighbours, our coworkers, but most importantly, our fellow Canadians,” Fakih said.

“They leave behind children, spouses, colleagues and friends who need your support during this life-altering period.”

The goal of the campaign is to raise $1.5 million for victims’ families across the country.

“As we’ve seen again in previous tragedies, people, families are put to expenses they just couldn’t have anticipated,” Tory said.

“I hope that Canadians — individuals and corporations and others — will see it in their hearts to contribute big or small. Every contribution counts.”

Donations will go through the Toronto Foundation.

News of the campaign comes following numerous memorials throughout the country, including one on Sunday at the University of Toronto that drew hundreds of attendees, including several dignitaries.

Fifty-seven Canadians were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran has admitted its military shot down the aircraft.

