Canada

Canada Strong campaign launched for families of Iran plane crash victims

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 13, 2020 1:10 pm
Updated January 13, 2020 1:12 pm
Photos of some of the victims stand among candles as members of Toronto's Iranian community attend a vigil in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to mourn victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752.
Photos of some of the victims stand among candles as members of Toronto's Iranian community attend a vigil in Toronto on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, to mourn victims of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

A Toronto restaurant owner has launched a campaign aimed at raising funds for people who lost loved ones following the crash of a Ukrainian airliner in Iran.

Mohamad Fakih, CEO of Paramount Fine Foods, announced the beginning of the Canada Strong campaign alongside Toronto Mayor John Tory on Monday morning.

“The Canadians aboard Flight 752 were our neighbours, our coworkers, but most importantly, our fellow Canadians,” Fakih said.

READ MORE: Massive turnout for Toronto memorial honouring victims killed in downing of Ukraine Airlines flight

“They leave behind children, spouses, colleagues and friends who need your support during this life-altering period.”

The goal of the campaign is to raise $1.5 million for victims’ families across the country.

“As we’ve seen again in previous tragedies, people, families are put to expenses they just couldn’t have anticipated,” Tory said.

“I hope that Canadians — individuals and corporations and others — will see it in their hearts to contribute big or small. Every contribution counts.”

‘Our tears won’t dry’: Family of Iran plane crash victim thanks friends, colleagues for holding memorial

Donations will go through the Toronto Foundation.

News of the campaign comes following numerous memorials throughout the country, including one on Sunday at the University of Toronto that drew hundreds of attendees, including several dignitaries.

Fifty-seven Canadians were killed in the crash of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 shortly after it took off from Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran has admitted its military shot down the aircraft.

