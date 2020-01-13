Kitchener Rangers pick up 5 of a possible 6 points over busy weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers picked up five of a possible six points to climb into second place in the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference as they played three games in as many days over the weekend.

On Sunday, the Rangers lost a 5-4 nailbiter to the Windsor Spitfires in overtime at The Aud.

Mike Petizian, Arner Xhekaj, Riley Damiani and Johnathan Yantsis scored in regulation for Kitchener.

Egor Afanasyev scored the winner in overtime for Windsor who also had goals from Wyatt Johnston, Will Cuylie, Tyler Angle and Curtis Douglas.

Jacob Ingham made 33 saves in the loss while Kari Piirounen stopped 24 shots to collect the win.

On Saturday night, the Rangers were in Barrie, where they skated to a 5-2 win over the Colts.

Yantsis, Damiani, Valade, Petizian and Greg Meireles all scored for Kitchener while Nicholas Porco and Matthew Sredl answered for Barrie.

Lucas Pfeil was between the pipes for Kitchener and stopped 18 shots.

Jet Greaves turned aside 38 shots in a losing effort for Barrie.

Kitchener opened the weekend by hosting the Niagara IceDogs who were crushed 5-2 by the red-hot Rangers.

Yantsis, Joseph Serpa, Francisco Pinelli, Valade and Petizian all found the back of the net for Kitchener.

Ivan Lodnia and Cameron Snow answered for the Icedogs.

Ingham turned away 28 shots to record the win while Icedogs ‘tender Christian Sbaraglia stopped 33 of 37 shots he faced.