Sports

WHL Roundup: Sunday, January 12, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2020 10:25 pm

EVERETT, Wash. – Nikita Sedov set up four goals and Donovan Buskey kicked out 36 shots as the Regina Pats doubled up the Everett Silvertips 6-3 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Drew Englot scored the eventual winner at 1:43 of the third period, while Zack Smith, Carson Denomie, Riley Krane, Robbie Holmes and Austin Pratt rounded out the offence for the Pats (13-22-5).

Cole Fonstad, Jake Christiansen and Jackson Berezowski found the back of the net for the Silvertips (26-11-3).

Dustin Wolf stopped 19-of-24 shots for Everett.

Both clubs went 2 for 5 on the power play.

HITMEN 3 BRONCOS 1

CALGARY — Blake Allan, Orca Wiesblatt and Connor Gabruch all scored in a five-minute span in the second to lead the Hitmen (21-13-5) over Swift Current (9-27-3).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
WHLSaskatoon BladesKelowna RocketsLethbridge HurricanesRegina PatsPrince Albert RaidersEdmonton Oil KingsSwift Current BroncosBrandon Wheat KingsCalgary HitmenMoose Jaw WarriorsVancouver GiantsKamloops BlazersRed Deer RebelsMedicine Hat TigersVictoria RoyalsKootenay IcePortland WinterhawksSeattle ThunderbirdsPrince George CougarsEverett SilvertipsTri-City AmericansSpokane Chiefswhl-roundup
