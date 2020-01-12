Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

OHL Roundup: Sunday, January 12, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 12, 2020 9:11 pm

KITCHENER, Ont. – Egor Afanasyev scored on a power play 4:01 into overtime to lift the Windsor Spitfires to a 5-4 victory over the Kitchener Rangers on Sunday in the Ontario Hockey League.

Curtis Douglas tied the game for Windsor (25-9-5) midway through the third period. Wyatt Johnston, Will Cuylle and Tyler Angle also scored as the Spitfires built up a 3-1 lead through the game’s first 10 minutes.

Angle also chipped in with two assists for a three-point game.

Jonathan Yantsis, Riley Damiani, Arber Xhekaj and Mike Petizian supplied the offence for the Rangers (24-11-6).

Spitfires goaltender Kari Piiroinen stopped 24 shots. Kitchener’s Jacob Ingham made 33 saves.

67’S 7 ATTACK 4

Story continues below advertisement

OTTAWA — Jack Quinn recorded a hat trick, Joseph Gareffa had two goals and an assist, and the 67’s (31-7-0) toppled Owen Sound (18-16-6) a day after having a 17-game win streak snapped.

OTTERS 6 STING 2

ERIE, Pa. — Austen Swankler and Brendan Hoffman had two goals each and Chad Yetman scored his 22nd of the season to lead the Otters (18-14-6) over Sarnia (16-22-4).

STEELHEADS 3 WOLVES 1

SUDBURY, Ont. — Kai Edmonds stopped 30 shots before having his shutout bid spoiled by Matej Pekar in the game’s final minute, and Mississauga (17-22-3) beat the Wolves (21-19-1).

KNIGHTS 7 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Connor McMichael scored two goals and set up another and Luke Evangelista had a goal and three assists as London (25-13-2) downed the Greyhounds (20-19-2).

GENERALS 6 PETES 4

OSHAWA, Ont. — Brett Harrison and Philip Tomasino both scored twice to overcome a goal and three assists from Akil Thomas, and the Generals (21-13-5) beat Peterborough (26-13-3).

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2020.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough Peteskitchener rangersHamilton BulldogsKingston FrontenacsErie OttersOwen Sound AttackWindsor SpitfiresOttawa 67'sOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint Firebirdsmississauga steelheadsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.