London receives record breaking rainfall: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

It was a wet and soggy Saturday for much of the London, Ont. region.

The system that entered the region prompted rainfall and flood warnings across the area.

Environment Canada says London received 56.6 mm of rainfall over the course of Saturday, which broke two new rainfall records.

According to Environment Canada, the first record broken was the daily record for Jan. 11. The most rain that had fallen on that day up until now, was 33.2 mm back in 1980.

The second record broken was the most rain that has fallen on any day in January. That record was 45 mm set back on Jan. 4, 1993.

“We often have a January thaw towards the end of [the month], but this is kind of strange being right smack in the middle of January,” says David Rogers, Senior Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Rogers says the January thaw is likely to continue for the upcoming work week as well.

“It’s just the pattern that’s set up right now. We’re seeing mild weather all through Eastern North America.

“All the cold air is bottled up in the Central and Western parts of the country.” Tweet This

According to Rogers, temperatures are expected to return back to seasonal around next weekend with shots of snow to go along with it.

2:15 Ontario weather update: Storm brings freezing rain, flooding Ontario weather update: Storm brings freezing rain, flooding