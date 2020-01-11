Regina firefighters respond to 2 house fires in less than 24 hours

Send this page to someone via email

Regina firefighters are investigating the cause of two blazes after being called to two separate residential fires less than 24-hours apart.

The first fire broke out at 1260 Elphinstone St. inside a duplex. Firefighters arrived on the scene within three minutes and “made an aggressive offensive attack,” said Neil Sundeen, deputy chief with the Regina Fire Department.

“The fire was under control and the search was done in less than 30 minutes.”

No one was home in the suite at the time. The fire was reported by a passerby who had noticed smoke coming from the house.

The fire was contained to the main floor of the front suite, and there was smoke and water damage, which Sundeen said was minimal.

Occupants of the other suite were able to evacuate without injury or issues Sundeen said.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the investigation remains ongoing.

Regina Fire responded to a second residential fire Saturday morning at 910 Devonshire St. N.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the main floor of that house as well. No injuries are reported said Sundeen.

Regina Fire continue to investigate the cause.

This story is developing and will be updated with more information.

