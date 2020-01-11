Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

At least 20 dead after bus catches fire in India, police say

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted January 11, 2020 11:18 am
Updated January 11, 2020 11:23 am
At least 30 dead as bus plunges of India mountain road
WATCH ABOVE (June, 2019): At least 30 dead as bus plunges of India mountain road

At least 20 people were killed when a double-decker bus caught fire after ramming into a truck on a highway in northern India, police said.

Another 21 people were taken to a hospital, some of them in critical condition, following the crash late Friday, said senior police officer Mohit Aggarwal.

Many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition after the fire swept through the bus, he said.

READ MORE: 29 dead, 18 injured after bus crashes on highway in northern India

The accident occurred near Kannauj, a town about 200 kilometres (125 miles) southwest of Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh state.

Police suspect the truck driver lost control over the vehicle, leading to the collision with the bus. The truck driver escaped, police said.

Children among at least 25 killed after bus crashes into river in India
Children among at least 25 killed after bus crashes into river in India

Deadly bus accidents are common in India. Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: 45 Hindu pilgrims killed in south India bus crash

In September 2018, a bus carrying pilgrims from a Hindu temple in the hills of southern India plunged off a road and killed at least 55 people.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Indiabus fireIndia bus crashIndia fireBus Crash India20 dead indiabus crash fire indiabus fire indiaindia bus accidentindia bus fire
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.