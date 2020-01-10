St. Boniface Hospital to postpone some surgeries as demand for critical care surges

Send this page to someone via email

St. Boniface Hospital says it will be postponing some non-urgent and elective surgeries as it waits for the swell of influenza patients to dissipate.

The hospital says the move will free up temporary beds as the entire Winnipeg Health Region grapples with high numbers of emergency visits, inpatient admissions, and demand for critical care.

Some surgeries may be moved to other health facilities, but emergency, elective, cancer, and cardiac surgeries will still be proceeding as usual.

Affected patients will be contacted directly.

Earlier this week, the WRHA announced as many as 130 more patients than usual were showing up in emergency rooms each day.

It says Winnipeg is being hammered by three seasonal illnesses at once this year.

