Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Markham victim of Iran plane crash couldn’t get on wife’s earlier flight home

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 7:24 pm
Paying tribute to those lost on Flight PS752
WATCH ABOVE: In total 176 people died after Flight PS752 crashed in Iran. Catherine McDonald has more on some of the families in the GTA who have been affected.

One of the victims of a deadly plane crash in Iran couldn’t get on an earlier flight home with his wife.

Asgar Dhirani and his wife, Razia, residents of Markham, were in Iran giving religious tours throughout the region as they had done in past years.

This time, however, 74-year-old Asgar made a last-minute decision to join the tour and was unable to get a ticket home on the same flight as his wife.

READ MORE: Iran plane crash: What are black boxes, and why are they so important?

Instead, he booked a ticket for Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752, which crashed early Wednesday after taking off from Tehran, killing everyone on board.

“They had lunch together with one of my cousins and my mom had an earlier flight and [she] said bye to my dad,” the couple’s daughter, Rehana Dhirani, told Global News on Friday after a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Toronto.

Razia made it home, but Asgar was among the 176 victims, including 57 Canadians.

Story continues below advertisement
Paying tribute to those lost on Flight PS752

“My mom is one of the strongest individuals I know besides my dad and my brother,” Rehana said.

“When she found out, she wanted to go back and get him. And that’s still what we’re going to try and do and bring something home.”

Rehana said she was “very close” with her father and last spoke to him over the phone before he boarded the aircraft.

READ MORE: Toronto couple killed in Iran plane crash hours before they were due to arrive for niece’s birth

“My dad was an amazing man who cared for so many people,” she said, adding she was planning to have dinner with him Friday night.

Meanwhile, Trudeau told reporters Thursday that intelligence received from allied and Canadian sources suggests the plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile fired by Iran in the hours after the country launched missiles at military bases housing U.S. and coalition soldiers in Iraq.

Iran has so far denied that was the cause of the crash.

Iran since begun approving visas for some Canadian investigators amid a push for more access to the investigation.

– With files from Amanda Connolly

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
IranIran Plane crashTehraniran plane crash victimsUkraine International Airlines flight 752Asgar DhiraniCanadian Victims Iran Plane CrashRehana DhiraniUkraine Airlines flight 752Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 Crash
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.