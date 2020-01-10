North Dakota conference to address flooding, other issues facing Red River basin

Send this page to someone via email

Manitobans concerned about flooding every spring spend a lot of time watching the progress of the Red River over a few northern U.S. states.

An upcoming conference in Fargo, N.D., hopes to address those concerns, as well as other issues facing the Red River basin – an area that covers three states as well as Manitoba.

Ted Preister, executive director of the Red River Basin Commission, told 680 CJOB representatives from agricultural ministries and commissions in Manitoba, Minnesota and North Dakota will be present at the 37th annual Red River Basin Commission Conference, which runs Tuesday through Thursday.

“We’re excited to talk about water, water concerns … the whole range, from flooding to water quality. All of those things,” said Preister.

“There absolutely is a lot of concern (about flooding). My yard alone in Fargo here has almost two feet of snow stacked up, and it’s just the beginning of January.

“The U.S. National Weather Service will be there and will be talking about those conditions that could lead to major flooding.”

Preister said one of the goals of the conference to come up with solutions to encourage communities and organizations throughout the basin area to alleviate flooding for the long term.

“It’s a big concern for all of us,” he said.

“In Winnipeg, the floodway was operated three times last year. That’s unprecedented, and if we don’t continue to make progress, that will become the norm.”

