2 arrested in series of break-and-enters in Peterborough, Northumberland counties: OPP

Two people have been arrested following an investigation into a series of break-and-enters in Peterborough and Northumberland counties.

Northumberland OPP say the investigation spans reported break-and-enters beginning in December 2019 through Jan. 7.

As a result of the investigation, OPP made two arrests.

Jennifer Bridges, 39, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, and Jeremy Richardson, 39, of Trent Hills, have each been charged with:

Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offences

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Bridges was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine and failure to comply with a probation order.

Richardson was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 13, OPP said Friday.

Bridges in May 2019 was arrested as part of an extensive investigation into thefts throughout Peterborough County.