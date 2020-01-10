Menu

Crime

2 arrested in series of break-and-enters in Peterborough, Northumberland counties: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 4:44 pm
Two people have been arrested in connection to a series of break and enters in Peterborough and Northumberland counties.
Nathan Denette / The Canadian Press

Two people have been arrested following an investigation into a series of break-and-enters in Peterborough and Northumberland counties.

Northumberland OPP say the investigation spans reported break-and-enters beginning in December 2019 through Jan. 7.

READ MORE: 2 Havelock residents charged after reported stolen dump trailer recovered: OPP

As a result of the investigation, OPP made two arrests.

Jennifer Bridges, 39, of Havelock-Belmont-Methuen, and Jeremy Richardson, 39, of Trent Hills, have each been charged with:

  • Break, enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offences
  • Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000
  • Possession of break-in instruments

Bridges was additionally charged with possession of a Schedule I substance – methamphetamine and failure to comply with a probation order.

Richardson was additionally charged with failure to comply with an undertaking.

Both accused remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Jan. 13, OPP said Friday.

Bridges in May 2019 was arrested as part of an extensive investigation into thefts throughout Peterborough County.

