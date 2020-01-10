Menu

Politics

Trump says 4 U.S. embassies were under threat from Iran

By Maham Abedi Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 3:19 pm
Updated January 10, 2020 3:22 pm
U.S. government announces new wave of sanctions against Iran
WATCH: U.S. government announces new wave of sanctions against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump said a drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was prompted by imminent threats from Iran to attack four U.S. embassies.

“We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies.”

READ MORE: U.S. hits Iran with new economic sanctions citing ‘terrorist activities’

Trump’s comments came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also told reporters that the killing was in response to an “imminent threat.” However, Pompeo did not specify what the threat was.

 

Pompeo made the comments while announcing new economic sanctions against Iran while citing the country’s “terrorist activities.”

Pompeo doubles down on assertion that Soleimani represented an ‘imminent threat’
In a statement on the sanctions, Trump referenced Iran’s nuclear program and use of proxy forces throughout the region.

He noted that the Iranians have threatened U.S. service members, diplomats and civilians — an apparent reference to his administration’s justification for killing Soleimani.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

