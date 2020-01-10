Trump says 4 U.S. embassies were under threat from Iran

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said a drone strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was prompted by imminent threats from Iran to attack four U.S. embassies.

“We will tell you that probably it was going to be the embassy in Baghdad,” Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I can reveal that I believe it probably would’ve been four embassies.”

Trump’s comments came hours after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also told reporters that the killing was in response to an “imminent threat.” However, Pompeo did not specify what the threat was.

Pompeo made the comments while announcing new economic sanctions against Iran while citing the country’s “terrorist activities.”

In a statement on the sanctions, Trump referenced Iran’s nuclear program and use of proxy forces throughout the region.

He noted that the Iranians have threatened U.S. service members, diplomats and civilians — an apparent reference to his administration’s justification for killing Soleimani.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.