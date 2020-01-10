4 teens charged after officer finds cannabis in vehicle in Lindsay: police

Four youth are facing charges under the Cannabis Control Act following a police investigation in Lindsay on Thursday.
The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a citizen called the service claiming they saw four male youths smoking cannabis in a vehicle that exited a restaurant parking lot.
Police say an officer located the suspect vehicle a short time later and determined all four occupants were in possession of cannabis.
As a result, the 16-year-old male driver was charged with having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.
Three other 16-year-old boys were each charged with possession of cannabis while underage.
The names of the accused were not released.
