Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

4 teens charged after officer finds cannabis in vehicle in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 10, 2020 10:55 am
Updated January 10, 2020 11:09 am
Four teen boys were charged with cannabis possession following a police investigation in Lindsay on Thursday.
Four teen boys were charged with cannabis possession following a police investigation in Lindsay on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Four youth are facing charges under the Cannabis Control Act following a police investigation in Lindsay on Thursday.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says a citizen called the service claiming they saw four male youths smoking cannabis in a vehicle that exited a restaurant parking lot.

READ MORE: Three charged under Cannabis Control Act at RIDE check near Peterborough

Police say an officer located the suspect vehicle a short time later and determined all four occupants were in possession of cannabis.

As a result, the 16-year-old male driver was charged with having care or control of a vehicle with cannabis readily available.

Three other 16-year-old boys were each charged with possession of cannabis while underage.

The names of the accused were not released.

Story continues below advertisement
Cannabis retail store proposed for downtown Peterborough
Cannabis retail store proposed for downtown Peterborough
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CannabisCity of Kawartha LakesKawartha LakeslindsayCannabis ActCity of Kawartha Lakes Police ServiceKawartha Lakes Police Servicecannabis legal agecannabis readily availablecannabis possession Lindsaylegal cannabis age
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.