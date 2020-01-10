50 mm of rain to fall in London over the weekend: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Londoners can expect a wet and windy weekend in the Forest City.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the London region, calling for 50 millimetres of rainfall throughout the weekend. The warning is also in effect for Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

READ MORE: Ice storm slated to hit Southwestern Ontario this weekend

Light rain or drizzle will continue Friday before becoming heavier in the evening, but the agency said most of the rain is expected to fall Saturday.

“There are two things we’re looking at. One is this strong ridge that’s been off the southeast coast. It’s basically the main reason why it’s been mild,” said Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“At the same time, some very cold air is moving into the western U.S. and western Canada and basically there’s a battle ground setting up that is right over the Great Lakes, right over southern Ontario,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible and Environment Canada is warning people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creek and culverts.

If visibility is reduced, drivers are advised to watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

According to the weather reporting agency, strong southwest winds are also forecast to hit the region Sunday morning, with wind gusts along the Lake Erie shoreline expected to reach 90 km/h.

0:43 Significant rain could turn to heavy freezing rain over the weekend in eastern Ontario Significant rain could turn to heavy freezing rain over the weekend in eastern Ontario