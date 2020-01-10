Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

50 mm of rain to fall in London over the weekend: Environment Canada

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted January 10, 2020 5:36 am
Updated January 10, 2020 5:43 am
Light rain or drizzle will continue Friday before becoming heavier in the evening, but the agency said most of the rain is expected to fall Saturday.
Light rain or drizzle will continue Friday before becoming heavier in the evening, but the agency said most of the rain is expected to fall Saturday. Jeff Chiu / AP / The Canadian Press

Londoners can expect a wet and windy weekend in the Forest City.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the London region, calling for 50 millimetres of rainfall throughout the weekend. The warning is also in effect for Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka and Middlesex County.

READ MORE: Ice storm slated to hit Southwestern Ontario this weekend

Light rain or drizzle will continue Friday before becoming heavier in the evening, but the agency said most of the rain is expected to fall Saturday.

“There are two things we’re looking at. One is this strong ridge that’s been off the southeast coast. It’s basically the main reason why it’s been mild,” said Global News Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell.

“At the same time, some very cold air is moving into the western U.S. and western Canada and basically there’s a battle ground setting up that is right over the Great Lakes, right over southern Ontario,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible and Environment Canada is warning people to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creek and culverts.

READ MORE: Snow squall watch lifted for London, surrounding areas

If visibility is reduced, drivers are advised to watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

According to the weather reporting agency, strong southwest winds are also forecast to hit the region Sunday morning, with wind gusts along the Lake Erie shoreline expected to reach 90 km/h.

Significant rain could turn to heavy freezing rain over the weekend in eastern Ontario
Significant rain could turn to heavy freezing rain over the weekend in eastern Ontario
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaLondonFloodingLondon OntarioLdnontFreezing RainIce stormRainfall WarningStrathroyMiddlesex CountyKomokaParkhillweekend weather50 millimetres50 mm
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.