Entertainment

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle reportedly headed back to Vancouver Island

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 8:12 pm
Updated January 9, 2020 8:19 pm
Amid intense speculation about a possible royal move to Canada, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is headed back to B.C.

ET Canada has learned that Markle is on a plane bound for Vancouver International Airport, with plans to transfer to a flight to Victoria.

ET Canada also confirmed that her husband Prince Harry is due to follow the Duchess early next week.

The Duke and Duchess announced plans Tuesday to step away from some of their royal duties and to “work to become financially independent.”

READ MORE: Could British Columbia become Meghan and Harry’s part time home?

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” reads a statement posted to the couple’s new website sussexroyal.com.

The announcement came just a day after the pair returned to the U.K. from a vacation on Vancouver Island, fuelling theories the couple was looking at the island as a possible part-time home.

According to a report in People magazine, the couple left their eight-month-old son Archie in Canada with a friend while they returned to the U.K. to address their future plans.

A photo of the prince and baby Archie reportedly taken on Vancouver Island during their winter holiday and released as a part of a video on the couple’s Instagram account quickly went viral.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to make their own money. How will it work?

The duo both have connections to Canada.

Markle spent significant time in Toronto while filming the TV drama Suits, while Harry skied at Whistler as a youth.

