Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

‘Not one single offer’: Regina condo owners struggling to sell

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 4:53 pm
The median price of a condo in Regina dropped 15 per cent year-over-year to $200,261, according to a recent survey done by Royal LePage.
The median price of a condo in Regina dropped 15 per cent year-over-year to $200,261, according to a recent survey done by Royal LePage. Taryn Gibson / Global News

Traeh Kish knows just how hard it is to sell a condo in Regina. She’s been trying to sell her Harbour Landing condo since June of 2017.

“We have the price way below purchase price,” said Kish, who purchased the property brand new.

“We have been through multiple real estate companies and just can not seem to sell. We have viewings, but have not had one single offer yet.”

READ MORE: Immigration driving housing market in Regina, home prices stay stagnant

It seems Kish isn’t the only one struggling.

Royal LePage released its house price survey on Thursday, indicating the median price of a condo dropped 15 per cent, year-over-year in its fourth quarter.

“Everything is down. It’s been a tough couple of years in the real-estate industry – on the retail side and new construction as well,” said Craig Adam, REMAX Crown Real Estate.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Home prices in Regina continue to drop: Royal LePage

“It’s the sign of the economy and everything that is happening. That, in turn, has driven prices down in the real estate market in Regina, especially condos.”

Adam said it’s not just the economy, but the number of condos continuing to be built.

“There’s an oversupply…they keep building new condos…so on the resale side of things, there’s a lot of competition to sell your existing condo with the price driven down,” Adam said.

The median cost of a condo in Regina is $200,261.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Real EstateEconomyhousing marketCondosRoyal LePageRe/MaxSellersRegina Real Estate
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.