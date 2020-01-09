Hamilton police seek driver suspected of firing gun during road rage incident

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are looking for a suspect and a vehicle involved in an alleged road rage incident involving shots fired on the mountain.

According to police, a vehicle was heading south on Upper James approaching Rymal Road shortly after 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday when a black Cadillac Escalade pulled out of the parking lot of the Husky Gas Station, nearly causing a collision.

Both drivers continued south on Upper James, and police say they were yelling at each other.

When both vehicles stopped at the intersection of Upper James and Twenty Road, the victim allegedly heard multiple loud bangs that sounded like gunshots coming from the Escalade.

Police say the driver wasn’t injured and there was no damage to his vehicle, and the Escalade was last seen speeding south on Upper James.

Investigators are hoping to track down the driver, who is described as a man between 22 and 28 years of age, wearing a baseball hat, with a passenger sitting next to him, described as a woman with blonde hair in a bun.

The vehicle is described as a newer model black Cadillac Escalade.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Tim Knapp of the Mountain Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-546-2389, Det. Sgt. Marco DelConte at 905-546-3851, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).