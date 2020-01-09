Menu

Crime

Ottawa police searching for suspect after cab driver robbed at knife-point

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 9, 2020 2:45 pm
Ottawa police are looking for this man, who they allege stole money from a cab driver at knife-point in mid-December.
Ottawa police are looking for this man, who they allege stole money from a cab driver at knife-point in mid-December. Ottawa Police Service

Ottawa police are looking for a man they say held up a taxi driver at knife-point.

The incident took place in the early morning hours of Dec. 16, after police say a man got into a cab at Bells Corners and asked to be taken to Daly Avenue.

READ MORE: Suspect wanted after taxi driver choked with seatbelt, robbed, Toronto police say

Once the cab arrived at the destination — Daly Avenue near Steward Street — police say the man revealed a knife and demanded money from the taxi driver.

The man allegedly got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. The taxi driver was not injured.

Police are still looking for the suspect, who they describe as a man in his early 30s, approximately six feet tall and weighing between 175 and 185 pounds with short hair and a short beard.

Story continues below advertisement
Police claim this man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from an Ottawa taxi driver.
Police claim this man stole an undisclosed amount of cash from an Ottawa taxi driver. Ottawa Police Service
Car sharing and public safety concerns
Car sharing and public safety concerns

Ottawa police have released several security camera images of the suspect, hoping they might help the public identify him.

They are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact the Ottawa Police Service robbery unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5116.

To provide tips, anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip at crimestoppers.ca.

