Canada

Group to examine UNB law faculty building name and connection to slavery

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 9, 2020 11:35 am
The exterior of Ludlow Hall at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, N.B., is shown on Wednesday, October 30, 2019.
The exterior of Ludlow Hall at the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, N.B., is shown on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kevin Bissett

The University of New Brunswick has appointed a working group in response to pressure to remove George Duncan Ludlow’s name from its law faculty building in Fredericton because of his connections to slavery and Indigenous abuse.

Ludlow was New Brunswick’s first chief justice, but he was also one of the last judges in the British Empire to uphold the legality of slavery – and his father Gabriel was a slave trader.

The Law Students Society and UNB Student Union have been calling for the name of the building to be changed.

UNB President Paul Mazerolle has appointed an eight-member group comprised of academics and student representatives to study the issue and report back to him by May 1.

Mazerolle says a final decision will be made in May.

The working group will then take the rest of this year to examine existing naming policies before reviewing the names used on all buildings, roads and rooms on the university’s Fredericton and Saint John campuses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan 9, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
New BrunswickFrederictonUniversity Of New BrunswickUNBSlaveryHistory Of SlaveryPaul MazerolleUNB Student UnionGeorge Duncan LudlowLaw Students' SocietyUNB President
