Halifax police investigating multiple crashes on Old Sambro Road

Halifax Regional Police say one person has been taken to hospital after a collision involving a vehicle and a municipal plow truck on Tuesday.

Officers were called to a crash in the 2600 block of the Old Sambro Road at approximately 1:45 p.m.

A municipal plow truck had allegedly struck another vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the plow truck was not injured, but the driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

As police were on scene, a third vehicle travelling on Old Sambro Road lost control and ended up in the ditch as it attempted to avoid two other cars.

The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The roadway was closed to traffic for a short time as officers removed the vehicles.

Police say the crash remains under investigation at this time.

