Chet Hanks drops new song following red-carpet patois performance

Tom Hanks’ son Chet made headlines earlier this week when he left many people confused after footage of him speaking with a Caribbean accent on the Golden Globes red carpet surfaced.

The 29-year-old rapper has now released a new song in the wake of all the publicity he’s received.

0:15 Tom Hanks’ son confuses fans after speaking Patois on Golden Globes red carpet Tom Hanks’ son confuses fans after speaking Patois on Golden Globes red carpet

“HAD 2 #OVADWEET 1 TIME MI DROP 1 BIG CHUNE PON SOUNDCLOUD GO LISTEN RIGHT NOW LINK IN BIO,” Chet Hanks captioned a video on Instagram.

He tricked many people into believing he released a dancehall song by playing Popcaan’s Ova Dweet in the background of the video.

Popcaan commented on Hanks’ Instagram post, writing, “maddd.”

Hanks released the track, titled Harley, with his two-man band, Something Out West.

The song was not a dancehall song but it did feature Hanks rapping.

After he released the song on SoundCloud, Hanks posted another Instagram video in which he discussed his “love and appreciation for Jamaica.”

He started the video speaking patois again but then stopped and said, “All right, all right, all right. Enough’s enough.”

“Never in a million years would I have thought that me just goofing around on the red carpet would have got so much attention but man, it’s been crazy,” he said.

“One thing I’m not joking about is my love and appreciation for Jamaica and the Jamaican culture. That has been incredible, all the love that I’ve been getting from Jamaica has really touched me deeply in my heart.

“I just wanted to say thank you. You know it’s all in good fun. I’m a goofball, I goof around but that’s one thing I’m not joking about is my love for the Jamaican people and the Jamaican culture.

“I hope you guys get a chance to check out the song that we dropped today, Harley. My group’s called Something Out West,” Hanks concluded his video.

