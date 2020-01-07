Shots fired by police during Mississauga drug investigation, man in life-threatening condition

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after shots were fired by an officer during a drug activity investigation in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were investigating alleged drug activity by a driver in a vehicle at a housing complex on Winston Churchill Boulevard, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, before 7:45 p.m.

The spokesperson said after officers approached the vehicle, the driver drove toward police. They said an officer fired shots at the driver. The vehicle subsequently crashed into the garage of a property.

WEAPONS DANGEROUS:

– Southampton/ Eglinton #mississauga

– officers investigating vehicle

– altercation between driver and officers

– shots fired by officers

– male adult taken to trauma centre in life threatening condition

– vehicle into garage.

– 20-0008453 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) January 8, 2020

The vehicle’s driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

The spokesperson said Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, was notified about the incident.

More to come.