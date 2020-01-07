Menu

Crime

Shots fired by police during Mississauga drug investigation, man in life-threatening condition

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 9:39 pm
Updated January 7, 2020 9:45 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station.
A Peel Regional Police cruiser and officer are seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a man has critical injuries after shots were fired by an officer during a drug activity investigation in Mississauga Tuesday evening.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were investigating alleged drug activity by a driver in a vehicle at a housing complex on Winston Churchill Boulevard, just south of Eglinton Avenue West, before 7:45 p.m.

The spokesperson said after officers approached the vehicle, the driver drove toward police. They said an officer fired shots at the driver. The vehicle subsequently crashed into the garage of a property.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle’s driver was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, police said.

The spokesperson said Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, was notified about the incident.

More to come.

