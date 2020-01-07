B.C. drivers warned of ‘extreme’ highway weather conditions as winter storm hits Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Drivers venturing out on several major British Columbia highways are being told to prepare for “extreme weather conditions” on Tuesday as a winter storm continues to hit parts of B.C.’s Southern Interior.

In particular, DriveBC issued travel advisories for the three major routes between the Okanagan and Lower Mainland.

Drivers on the Coquihalla on Tuesday morning are being warned to expect heavy snow and blowing snow limiting visibility between Hope and Merritt.

Environment Canada is predicting five to 10 centimetres of snow will fall on that section of highway on Tuesday, with a risk of freezing rain on Tuesday morning.

Similar travel advisories were issued for Highway 1 between Hope and Lytton and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, where DriveBC says heavy to moderate snowfall is also hampering visibility.

In the Kootenays, Highway 3 is closed Tuesday morning west of Creston through the Kootenay Pass due to a high risk of avalanches.

Environment Canada is predicting another 15 to 25 centimetres of snow in that area on Tuesday.

DriveBC is suggesting motorists travelling from Creston to Nelson take Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry.

Due to the wallop of winter weather, the province is also planning to close the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt on Wednesday for four hours to do avalanche control.

The closure is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The transportation ministry said it will be releasing more information about the planned highway closure later on Tuesday.