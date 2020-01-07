Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Omemee man charged after stolen bank cards used at Peterborough stores: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 11:51 am
Peterborough police have charged an Omemee man following the alleged use of stolen credit cards.
Peterborough police have charged an Omemee man following the alleged use of stolen credit cards. The Canadian Press file

An Omemee man is facing charges after police say stolen bank cards were used at convenience stores in Peterborough.

Police say that on the morning on Nov. 5, unknown person(s) smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle parked in an Aylmer Street North parking lot. A wallet containing cash and bank cards were stolen, according to police.

READ MORE: Town of Gibbons considers going into the credit card business to raise revenue

Since the incident, police say the bank cards have been used to make purchases at convenience stores.

A police investigation led officers to identify a suspect. The accused attended the police station, where he was placed under arrest.

Russell John Farthing, 39, of Cedarview Drive in Omemee, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 21.

Story continues below advertisement
Man trying to use stolen credit card arrested by police officer behind him
Man trying to use stolen credit card arrested by police officer behind him
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServicePeterborough crimeCredit Card FraudCredit CardOmemeebank cardpeterborough fraudbank card fraudPeterborough credit card fraud
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.