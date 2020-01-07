Omemee man charged after stolen bank cards used at Peterborough stores: police

Send this page to someone via email

An Omemee man is facing charges after police say stolen bank cards were used at convenience stores in Peterborough.

Police say that on the morning on Nov. 5, unknown person(s) smashed the driver’s side window of a vehicle parked in an Aylmer Street North parking lot. A wallet containing cash and bank cards were stolen, according to police.

Since the incident, police say the bank cards have been used to make purchases at convenience stores.

A police investigation led officers to identify a suspect. The accused attended the police station, where he was placed under arrest.

Russell John Farthing, 39, of Cedarview Drive in Omemee, was arrested and charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Jan. 21.

