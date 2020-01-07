Menu

Canada

VPD seeking missing woman with dementia

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 7, 2020 4:54 am
.
. Vancouver Police Department

Vancouver Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman who was last seen Monday, January 6 on Vancouver’s Westside.

Julia Goldberg left her care home Monday around 7:00 p.m. near Oak Street and 41st Avenue.  Mrs. Goldberg has dementia and requires daily medication.  Her absence is out of character and family and staff are concerned for her well-being.

Mrs. Goldberg is described as white, 5’8″ tall with a medium build.  She has light brown and red short curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue zip-up hoody, light blue sweatpants, and was not wearing a coat. Mrs. Goldberg has an ID bracelet around her wrist and was not dressed for the weather conditions.

Anyone who sees Julia Goldberg is asked to call 9-1-1 and stay with her until first responders arrive.

